Viola ‘PeeWee’ Marie (Mayo) Cook 1933 - 2021

Viola “PeeWee” Marie (Mayo) Cook, age 88, of Bigfork, MN passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Aspen Circle Unit at Bigfork Valley Hospital. A graveside service will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery in Bigfork at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Pastor Ben Buchanan officiating.
Viola Mayo was born January 7, 1933 in Deer River, MN the daughter of Thomas and Bertha (Nolette) Mayo. She graduated from Deer River High School in 1951. PeeWee married the love of her life, Howard Cook, Jr. on January 27, 1951. PeeWee was the oldest of 10 children and together PeeWee and Howards raised four children.
PeeWee loved being with family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed being a caretaker to anyone who needed her. Her life revolved around family and she thrived around family events. She loved to cook, bake and usher with Howard in the Bigfork Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed planting trees in the spring and cutting boughs in the fall. PeeWee was a member of the Women’s Veteran Auxiliary and loved being the top seller of poppies.
PeeWee is survived by her four children, Gwen (Matt) Ballard, Gale (Chuck) Pearson, Gerri (Greg) Bertram and Howard (Tari) Cook III; her brother, Don (Peg) Mayo; sisters, Carol (Howard) Thompson and Cathy Parks; eleven grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Howard; six siblings, James, Vernon, Bill, Tom and Dick. Mayo and Evelyn Lee; two great-grandsons, Logan Pearson and Caleb Flateland; and one great-granddaughter, Haley Flateland.
Memorials are preferred to the Bigfork Community Church.