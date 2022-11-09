Viola Eleanor (Walsh) Bumgarner 1914-2022

Bumgarner, Viola Eleanor (Walsh). Age 108. Born July 31, 1914 In Nevis Township, MN, passed away peacefully in her Deer River, MN home, October 29, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Gertrude Walsh, husband C.J. “Tiny” Bumgarner, son Daniel Bumgarner, siblings Lyle Walsh, Donald Walsh, Ethel Custer, Raymond Walsh. Survived by son Tim (Terry) Bumgarner and brother Larry (Joyce) Walsh. Grandchildren Marc (Tammy) Bumgarner, Susan (David) Callies, Lisa (Joe) Reinke, Mariesa Sun Saenz, Carrie (Christopher) Bumgarner McLeod, 14 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Vi graduated from Deer River High School in 1933 and Drew Business College in 1936.
Vi was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a life of Christian dignity. Vi was active in the Deer River community, working as a bookkeeper and involved in Eastern Star and Dorcas Society of the United Methodist Church. Vi was known for her delicious pies, many of which were found at the Wild Rice Festival dinner put on by the Methodist Church ladies. Vi loved to play cards and loved people. There were no strangers, only people she yet to meet.
Special thanks to Marilyn Lundeen, Lu Harper and Marla Rasley for their gracious kindness that made her last years happy and comfortable.
Services November 14, 2022 at Deer River United Methodist Church, visitation at 10 am, service at 11. Internment at Pine Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Deer River United Methodist Church or Deer River Food shelf. Rest in peace Mom.
