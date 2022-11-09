Viola Eleanor (Walsh) Bumgarner 1914-2022

Bumgarner, Viola Eleanor (Walsh). Age 108. Born July 31, 1914 In Nevis Township, MN, passed away peacefully in her Deer River, MN  home, October 29, 2022. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Gertrude Walsh, husband C.J. “Tiny”  Bumgarner, son Daniel Bumgarner, siblings Lyle Walsh, Donald Walsh, Ethel Custer, Raymond Walsh.  Survived by son Tim (Terry) Bumgarner and brother Larry (Joyce) Walsh. Grandchildren Marc (Tammy)  Bumgarner, Susan (David) Callies, Lisa (Joe) Reinke, Mariesa Sun Saenz, Carrie (Christopher) Bumgarner  McLeod, 14 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Vi graduated from Deer River High  School in 1933 and Drew Business College in 1936.  

Vi was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a life of Christian dignity. Vi was active in  the Deer River community, working as a bookkeeper and involved in Eastern Star and Dorcas Society of  the United Methodist Church. Vi was known for her delicious pies, many of which were found at the  Wild Rice Festival dinner put on by the Methodist Church ladies. Vi loved to play cards and loved  people. There were no strangers, only people she yet to meet. 

