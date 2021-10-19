Vieno “Ve” Borg 1929 - 2021

Vieno “Ve” Borg, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Ve was born in 1929 to Julius and Selma Ruuska in Hoard Township, WI and grew up in Cherry, MN. Ve graduated from Ely High School. She worked as a waitress while attending Hibbing Community College. In 1948 Ve and William “Bill” Borg were united in marriage and made their home together in Nashwauk, MN. Ve worked as a home health aide for many years before moving to Grand Rapids in 2000.
Ve enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening. She loved attending church and being involved in bible studies. She was a gentle and caring woman that will be missed by all who knew her.
Ve is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; son, Timothy; great granddaughter, Mystic Lynn Eide; and ten siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Candie (Bill) Kirkpatrick; son, Tom Borg; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 4:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will be at Nashwauk Cemetery, Nashwauk, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.