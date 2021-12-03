Vida M. Potter 1929 - 2021

Vida M. Potter 92 of Pengilly, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.
Born on November 5, 1929 in Green Valley Township, Becker County, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Raymond and Adeline (Shackman) Pritchard. She married John Potter Jr on November 3, 1951 in Park Rapids, MN. She worked for the Greenway Schools as a head cook from 1962 to her retirement in 1991. She was a past member of St. Kevin’s in Pengilly, and a member of St. Cecilia’s in Nashwauk, was a member of the AFSCME Council 65 retiree’s Union, a Food Shelf Volunteer, and a member of the East Side Neighbors. She enjoyed quilt making, flowers, baking but mostly spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, her sisters; Beatrice Esser, Margaret Carver, Racheal Potter and Virginia Kessler, her brothers; George Pritchard, Donald Pritchard, Maynard Pritchard, Lester Pritchard, Percy Pritchard and Calvin Pritchard.
Survivors include her children; John (Jane) Potter III of Corcoran, MN, Ronald (Terese) Potter of Trout Lake, MN, Patty (Rudy) Hongo of Pengilly, MN, Dan (Lori) Potter of Trout Lake, MN and Tracey (Bill) Anderson of Hibbing, MN, 11 Grandchildren and 25 Great-grandchildren. Siblings; Gaylas (Phyllis) Pritchard of West Fargo, ND, Avice Zumack of Litchfield, MN and Curtis (Arlene) Pritchard of Owatonna, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.