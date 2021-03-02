Victor Williams 1946-2021

Victor Robert Williams Sr., 75, of Deer River, MN passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at St.Mary’s Hospital Duluth, MN, surrounded by his family.
Vic was born January 14, 1946 to Thomas and Violet Williams. He was raised at Williams Narrow’s Resort, Deer River, MN. He attended Squaw Lake Elementary School. Vic Graduated from Deer River High School in 1964. He went to Bemidji State University and received his Bachelors in Accounting. On November 2, 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Marie Grossell. Together Vic and Cheryl raised three children Vic, Sarah, and Carl.
Vic worked at Gibbs Wild Rice in Deer River, MN until the early 1990s. He then worked as the Deer River City Clerk Treasurer until he retired in 2015. He was very involved in the Deer River Community. He served on the Deer River Ambulance as an EMT for twenty years, Morse Township Treasurer for over 40 years, member of the Deer River Credit Union Board, Deer River Hospital Board, St.Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Council and Board of Trustees, Deer River Healthcare Center Foundation, Deer River Jaycees, and coached pony league sports.
Vic loved his wife Cheryl and family very much. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He lived his life by example. He was a man that lived for the Lord. He was kind, full of laughter, humor, and joy. He enjoyed the MN seasons. Some of his favorite activities were watching his grandchildren play sports, deer hunting with his family, and telling endless stories. He loved to be with his family for Sunday football and to fish and hunt. Time with his wife, family, and friends were what mattered most to him. He always believed everything he ever needed was right here. His kind, loving demeanor will be deeply missed.
Vic is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cheryl Grossell Williams; Children, Victor (Tami) Williams, Sarah (Corey) Bellefy, and Carl (Angie) Williams; Grandchildren, Andy( Brianna) Spry, Ashley (Toby Lanum), Kyle (Jenna) Lyytinen, Bryce (Liz) Lyytinen, Jake (Michaela) Bellefy, Elizabeth (Travis) Schultz, Hank Bellefy, CJ Bellefy, Lily Bellefy, Brianna Williams, Noah Williams, Ethan Williams; Great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brynlee Spry, Paislee and Sawyer Lanum, Aili Lyytinen, Jack and Grahm Lyytinen, Jacob and William Bellefy, and Reed Schultz; Brother, Mack (Mary) Williams; Sister, Sharon Cartwright ; In-laws , Elaine Williams, Sue (Dale) Etter, Bill (Elaine) Grossell, Steph ( Peg) Grossell, Rose (Greig) Olson, Grace (Boots) Rasley, Jim (Jeanne) Grossell, Yvonne (Jim) Daigle, Marcia (Lee) Dowling, Teresa (Jeff) Huju, Jerome (Theresa) Grossell, Edith (Frank) Hellman, Matt Grossell Sr., Mary Grossell and numerous relatives.
Proceeded in death by his parents Thomas and Violet Williams; Brother, Jim Williams; Brother in law, Rollie Cartwright; In-laws, Willard and Edith Grossell.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 4th from 4-8 pm at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River, MN. Rosary at 7:30 pm.
Funeral Service will be Friday, March 5th at 11:00 am at St.Mary’s Catholic Church, Deer River, MN.
Burial in the Spring 2021 at Olivet Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River/ Bigfork, MN