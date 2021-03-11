Victor J. Jarvi 1943-2021

Victor J. Jarvi, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Victor was born in 1943 to Andrew and Rose Jarvi in Bigfork, MN and grew up in Marcell, MN. Victor met Marjorie Feltus in Marcell and they were later married on November 28, 1961. Shortly after they met, Victor experienced some trouble when it was suggested that he join the United States Army which he served from 1961-1963. He was always proud that he shook hands with John F. Kennedy. After his discharge, they moved to Washington and after a period of time, they returned to Minnesota. Victor worked various jobs including telecraft boat manufacturing and driving grain truck during the 70’s. He also owned his own truck which he drove until he was hired on at Donavon Construction as a mechanic. After that employment, he worked many types of mechanic jobs, logging, and grain hauling. Victor worked as a mechanic at the Golf Course for the City of Grand Rapids until his retirement.
Victor loved fishing, camping, working on vehicles, and was always tinkering with something. He loved spending time with family and friends and adding a smile to any occasion. Although he never played an instrument, he loved listening to music and loved driving his cars around with the music turned up. Victor was a heck of a driver and would give anybody, including Earnhardt, a run for their money.
Victor would do anything he possibly could for anyone in need. He was loved very much by anyone who knew him. He would lend an ear and actually listen to his friends and family. Victor was a true problem solver and found the answer to just about anything. He was a true hero in many eyes. Victor was kind, loving, and caring. Victor’s true commitment to people close to him rang true, through and through. Although Victor lived a little outside the law at times, he was always ready for a good time and a good time was had by all.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; son, Timothy Jarvi; and brother, Ralph Jarvi.
Victor is survived by his daughters, Christine (Bryan) Doty of Grand Rapids, Rita Jarvi of Pengilly; sons, Mark (Bobbi Jo) Jarvi of Cohasset; Rick Jarvi of Grand Rapids; sister, Dolly Snell of Deer River; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00PM at Marcell Community Church followed by the 2:00PM funeral service. Burial and military honors will follow the service at Evergreen-Knoll Cemetery, Talmoon, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.