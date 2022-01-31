Veronica Eunice Sisson Hull 1938-2022

Verna was born the middle child with four siblings to Lewis Sisson and Wilhelmia Sobilik in Conway, North Dakota. Her dad was a postman, farmer, poet and violinist, her mom a homemaker, midwife and fed hobos from the train that went by their farm in exchange for chores to be done. Verna’s mom passed when Verna was twelve. She met Ken Hull when she was still in high school, he was working on a large farm. They married soon after graduation, February 23, 1957. They bought a house and raised a family on the Bigfork river. It was a great place to grow up. Mom loved to read, and her faith was a cornerstone to her life. A love of gardening is instilled in our family because of her. When dad retired, they went on many excellent adventures in their motor home.
Mom is survived by her children; Sheree Hull Larson (Brett), Dan Hull (Susan Clandon), Dawn Magnusen (Rick). Three grandchildren, Daniel Hull (Karrela), Trisha Magnusen, Justin Magnusen (Alyssa). Four great grandsons, Jaden, Reyce and Mason Hull, and Ashkan Thibodeaux, and another boy on the way. Sister, Rachel Sisson Rollins (Larry). Extended family, Chance Larson and family, Brett Larson and family, Eric Welsch and family, Gretchen Waite (Greg), and Andrea Welsch.
A celebration of her life will be held this summer.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
