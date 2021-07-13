Vernon Troumbly 1926- 2021

Vernon (“Bucko”) Troumbly, 95, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, peacefully in his sleep after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was born on February 25th, 1926, to Gabriel and Ethel (Johnson) Troumbly. He was raised in Taconite, MN. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1944. After graduating, he entered the Army and served and fought in World War II from 1944-1946. He then attended Itasca Junior College. In 1947, he married the love of his life, Mary Ann Stephanoff. They were married for 74 years. In the 40s and 50s, he worked in the mines and owned the Bovey Bowling Alley. He then got into the construction business and worked many decades in the industry. He worked construction up until he was not able to do so anymore.
He was a hardworking man who loved to work. He enjoyed participating in various sports, especially bowling and hockey. He also loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of the Taconite American Legion Post 301. Additionally, he served on Public Utilities Board for Coleraine for many years. He also helped build the Hodgins-Berardo Arena. He had a big heart and was devoted to his family. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was a hero in war and a hero to his family.
His parents, Gabriel and Ethel Troumbly; an infant son, siblings Kenneth (Jane), Raymond “Shorty,” Robert “Bugsy,” Donald (Connie), and Ronald Troumbly, Mary Jane Lawson-Spooner (Robert “Beefy” and Bill), Beverly Mikulich (John), and Elizabeth “Betty” Hoey (Ed); and sister-in-law Sylvia Troumbly preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Mary Ann Troumbly; his children, Patricia (Steve) Johnson, Pamela Troumbly, William (Mary) Troumbly, Susan (Tim) Kolquist, and James (Carla) Troumbly; 11 grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Lausted, Sarah (Brett) Keisel, Melissa (Joe) Jorgenson, Karissa (Eric) Albrecht, Cody (Sara) Johnson, Tony (Tania) Troumbly, Brett (Jen) Kolquist, Trissany (Tom) LaDean, Blake (Ivy) Kolquist, Jaime Troumbly, and Jordan Troumbly; 17 great-grandchildren; sibling James “Slimmy” Troumbly; sisters-in-law, Betty. Barb, and Jeanette Troumbly; and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to give a special thanks to David and Leanne Brenden, their family, and all the Autumn Lane Inc. staff for taking good care of Bucko and treating him like family.
Bucko’s family prefers memorials be sent to Autumn Lane Inc. at 36858 Pincherry Road, Cohasset, MN 55721, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com