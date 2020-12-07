Vernon H. Clafton, 66, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Kathleen (Bundy) Clafton and his brothers Michael and Donald Clafton. He is survived by one son Vernon (Kelly) Clafton and two daughters, Vanessa (Eric) Faulker and Jenifer Clafton all of Michigan. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and four brothers, Greg, Roger, Ray and Tim (Ruth) Clafton and six sisters, Karen Hjellming, Sandra Knapp, Evelyn Waterbury, Nancy (Charlie) Mueller, Mary and (Kevin) Dreher and Peggy Clafton, along with several nieces and nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.