Verner M. Larson, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Verner Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you