Verner M. Larson 1934-2022

Verner M. Larson, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Verner was born in 1934 to Rudolph and Ruth (Dahl) Larson in Birch Creek Township, MN where he grew up and attended schools. He graduated from Willow River High School in 1953. Verner spoke highly of his classmates and often stated he graduated with the best classmates he could ever have. He went on to attend Dunwoody Technical Institute, graduating after 2 years. Verner married Linda (Anderson) in 1965 in Sioux Falls, SD and made their home in Bloomington, MN. Verner worked as the printing department foreman at The Minneapolis Spokesman for 20 years before moving to Grand Rapids in 1976. There he worked as a route salesman for Old Dutch Foods until his retirement in 1996.
Verner enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, snowmobiling, and his monthly meetings with the guys at Country Kitchen. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working on projects in the pole barn, gardening, and going to the farm.
Verner is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Vivian Larson and Doris Gray; and six brothers, Iver, Donald, Earl, Ronnie, Bobby, and David Larson.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; daughters, Dawn (Todd) Kirt and Shari Gunderson; two grandsons, Andrew Bieganski and Jake Komula; 1 great grandson, Kamren Komula; sister, Louise Johnson; and sister-in-law, Rose Mary Larson.
A graveside service will be held at Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Birch Creek Township, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Verner 1934-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.