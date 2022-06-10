Verla Jean Menton Aultman, age 88, passed away March 5, 2022, at Brookstone Manor in Grand Rapids, MN.
Verla was born to Ernest and Grace (Root) Menton in Deer River, raised in Cohasset and then Hill City where she graduated from high school and met and married Gordon Aultman. They lived in Jacobson and Grand Rapids and together raised six children and many gardens, farmed, sang, and played a lot of music. After family and children in general, singing and harmonizing with her one and only, Gordy, was Verla’s greatest love. She came from generations of musicians and raised her children on the same note. She was an amazingly tender and supportive mom, gramma, wife, and friend, always having time to listen and write thousands of letters providing entertainment and encouragement. Her kitchen table was a refuge and restoration place for many. Having her grandchildren for sleepovers to bake cookies and set Papa’s hair, baking homemade bread, crocheting, reading, chicken pluckin’ parties, harvesting, and canning up the garden and feeding family and friends filled her days for many, many years. Verla worked at Kremer’s, Penny’s, and after retiring provided CNA care for several in need.
Verla is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordon; their youngest son, Lonny; grandson, David; her parents, Ernest and Grace; six siblings, Helen, Elmer, Marita, Harold, Elsie, and Donald.
She is survived by five of her children, Calvin (Vicki), John (Ann), Laurel (Curtis), Wayne (Cindy) and Marty (Joan); 23 grandchildren; 56 great grands (two more soon), one great-great grand; and three sisters, Marcella Pedersen, Jeannine Reckinger, and Carol Howg.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider ‘Operation Underground Railroad’ at www.ourrescue.org, to donate to the amazing organization that rescues thousands of trafficked children monthly.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1 PM at Hill City Baptist Church, Hill City, MN. Interment at Macville Cemetery, Swatara, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
