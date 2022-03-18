Verla Jean Aultman, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Brookstone Manor, Grand Rapids, MN. 

Services are pending for a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

To plant a tree in memory of Verla Aultman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

