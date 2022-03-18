Verla Jean Aultman Mar 18, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Verla Jean Aultman, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Brookstone Manor, Grand Rapids, MN. Services are pending for a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Verla Aultman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grand Rapids Mn Funeral Home Memorial Service Condolence Guestbook Arrangement Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.