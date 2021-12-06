Vandla O. Foss 1961 - 2021

Vandla O. Foss, 60, Grand Rapids died Thursday, December 2, 2021, in her home.
Born October 16, 1961, in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Forrest and Laura E. (Hill) Foss. Vandla had lived in Bovey, Eveleth, Hibbing, and most recently in Grand Rapids. She was a 1983 graduate of Virginia High School. She had worked at M.D.I in Hibbing, O.D.C in Grand Rapids and Itasca Life Options. Vandla was a former member of the Bovey Moose Lodge and the Bovey American Legion Auxiliary.
Her parents, Forrest and Laura Foss; siblings, Gerald (Helene) Foss, William “Floyd” (Becky) Foss, and Richard Foss; and a nephew, Jon Marshall Foss preceded her in death.
Survivors include her siblings, Michael (Mary) Foss, Candace (Brad) Deal, Jon (Rose) Foss, and Heidi (Dan) Varin; a sister-in-law, Hazel Foss; numerous “favorite” nieces and nephews; special friends, Amanda, Shelle, Jerricca, and Patty; and her house mates at fifth avenue.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
