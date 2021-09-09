Valerie L. Netland, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; and brother, Louis Wencl.
She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Johnson, Valerie Johnson (Kristine Szczech), Michelle (Jeff) Ingle; sons, Todd Johnson, John Netland (Eric Yule); sister, Bonnie Pracht; brother, Danny (Lori) Wencl; grandchildren, Cody (Angela) Reibel, Emma Reibel, Karen Johnson, Craig Johnson, Josh Gross, Nicolle Gross, Kelcie Ingle, Levi Ingle; and great grandchildren, Jade, Jeremiah, Joseph, Paisley, and Liam.
Valerie was born in Aitkin, MN to Marcella and Fred Wencl. She graduated from McGregor High School where she was also crowned homecoming queen. Valerie raised her family on Jenkins Lake in Palisade, MN with a community of friends and relatives. She was lifelong entrepreneur. It all started with a cake decorating business to teaching dance classes, a ceramics studio and Beaver Tales flower & gift shop in McGregor, MN.
In 1990 she moved to Perry, IA to open her first McDonald’s restaurant. During that time, she reconnected with her homecoming king, Floyd Netland, from Grand Rapids MN. In 1996 she sold her McDonald’s in Iowa and moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to Floyd, her family, relatives, and friends. Floyd and Valerie married in 2002, blending families and friends for their life together. Valerie purchased 3 McDonald’s restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area and eventually partnered with her daughter Valerie (Dawn) and expanded into a large organization.
Val as she was well-known throughout the McDonald’s network held numerous, high level board positions. She was known as a trailblazing leader whose guiding principles were honesty, generosity, and integrity. Val has traveled the world, but she was always the same small-town girl. Home was still the small town; childhood friends were there until the end. No matter where she was or how busy, she always showed up for her grandkids. Birthdays, holidays, graduations, family dinners, gramma made sure to celebrate and make it special. Grams was always there to listen, to give support and encouragement. When we were at gramma’s, we were home.
A special thank you to daughters Tiffany, Michelle Ingle, and granddaughter Karen for their loving, home care. To dear friends and family who were there to support them. Thank you, we love you!
Life won’t be the same without you, but we will celebrate you in all the memories.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, McGregor, MN at a later date.
Memorials to Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 Cromwell Dr., Grand Rapids, MN 55744 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest, 818 Fulton Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.