Valerie L. Netland, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, McGregor, MN at a later date.
A full obituary can be viewed online or in the next edition of the newspaper.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.