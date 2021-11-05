Valerie Jeanne Pound, age 70, of Remer, MN passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Valerie was born in Elgin, IL to Herbert and Hazel DeBoer in 1951 and moved with her family to Remer, MN at the age of three. She went to school in Remer and graduated from Northland High School and then attended ICC studying Social Science.
Val was united in marriage with Bruce Pound in 1971. They had four children but raised them along with several extra foster boys as well. Val was a fantastic cook and there were almost always extra kids around the supper table. She was especially known for her huge cinnamon rolls and all the fancy candy and cookies at Christmas.
Once the last kid went to school, Val went to work at the Mobil convenience station store. When it was sold, she moved to the Junction where she worked for many years as well. She served as the bookkeeper for the volunteer ambulance service and took EMT training, serving for ten years. Val and Bruce were also church youth league advisors and she served for many years as Prom advisor, helping the Juniors with fundraising and decorating for their proms. For the last five years, Val was the manager at Northland Apartments in Remer.
Val is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and infant daughter, Sarah. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Rhodes; sons, Shayne (Nicole) Pound, Ryan Pound (Theresa Schmit); seven grandchildren, Darcie, John, Will, Brook, Carson, Sadie, Jack; four great grandchildren, Isaiah, Aiden, Xavier, Dawsen; sisters, Pat (Joe) Zebedee, Nyna Wourms, Lynn DeBoer; and brothers, Chuck Deboer, Dave (Darla) DeBoer.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Remer Congregational Church, Remer followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Remer.
