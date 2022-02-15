Valerie Beckers 1957-2022

Valerie Beckers, age 64, died Sunday, February 13th, 2022!
Valerie was born to Norbert and Elva Beckers November 4th, 1957. She was youngest child of 8 siblings. There was a 20+ year gap between her and her oldest brothers and sisters. Val was raised on a farm and worked hard her entire life. After she graduated high school in Grand Rapids, she began work at Blandin Paper Company. She married and had two children. In 1998 she and her children moved to Phoenix, AZ for a brief period of time before returning to the Grand Rapids area. Val retired from the paper mill and was proud to be there only female coder operator. She was strong and motivated. After retirement Val still couldn’t sit still and she began cooking part time at Dottie’s where she was known by so many as the fun-loving person she is. She absolutely loved her dogs and spoiling her 6 grand kids. Val loved the outdoors in the summer, playing bingo on her computer, baking, and her dogs. Her daughter and grandkids were her world.
Val is preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Elva Beckers, her brother David Beckers, her brother Bert Beckers & her son, Ryan Olander.
She is survived by 3 sisters, Deloras (Stan) Hansuch of Hill City, MN, Loretta (Bob) Ahola of Orr, MN, June (Richard) Schultz of Grand Rapids, MN; 2 brothers, Raymond (Elizabeth) Beckers of Florida, Norman Beckers of Castle Rock, WA; her daughter, Deanna (Corey) Foix of Coleriane, MN; her 6 grandchildren, Alexia Foix, Allayna Maki, Aleshia Foix, Thomas Maki, Mason Foix, and Harmony Foix; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and family.
Valerie’s wishes were not to be cried over but to remember the good times you shared and to share them with others in a gathering to tribute her life. There will be celebration of her life with food and beverages on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 1-4 pm at Dottie’s Hometown Cafe where the restaurant will be closed to the public. Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Valerie 1957-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.