Ty A. Nelson, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN, surrounded by her children.
Ty was born in Savanna, IL on October 3, 1958. She is survived by her son, Shay Nelson (Kristin Hanson); daughter, Quinn (Anthony) Hagen; daughter-in-law, Julie Brown; grandchildren, Corbin, Brekkin, Rydell, Gage, Taylor; sister, Raegan Sack; and brothers, Lonnie and Douglas Sack.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gene Nelson; brother, Stacy Sack; and parents, Zernie and Coleta Sack.
Ty was always seen as the peacekeeper and the voice of reason. She was known for her loving nature and being the mother figure to all that were around her. Ty was an extremely creative and crafty person. She had a vision for everything and could transform trash into treasure.
Her beautiful mind and soul will forever be missed.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 p.m. memorial service. Rev Greg Baudeck will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.