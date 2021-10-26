Troy “Milo” Daniel Myers 1974 - 2021

Troy “Milo” Daniel Myers, 47, of Bigfork died Oct. 19, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN,
surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 25, 1974, in Superior, Wis.
Milo had a passion for the outdoors and, as a child, was often found fishing, hunting, or adventuring around the cabin with brother Micah, friends or family. With the class of 1993, he graduated from Bigfork High School. After graduation, Troy worked consecutive jobs: supervisor for Le Jeune Bolt Company in Burnsville, MN and operator for Murphy Brothers Pipeline in Texas. Then he returned home choosing employment with Tenson Construction.
Troy met Misty Olson in Bigfork, MN in the spring of 1998. Shortly thereafter, for the summer of 1999, they embarked on their first adventure to Valdez, Alaska returning to Minnesota for the winter. The following spring, Troy and Misty took up residence in Valdez. Troy returned to work temporarily for Fish Central Charters, then found annual work for Kinnen Drywall. And then Troy and Misty followed the adventure of owning No Name Pizza – “Pizza so great it needed no name”! That endeavor turned about to be a great success.
While all that was going on, the family expanded with the birth of Patrick in 2001 and Troy in 2002. As the boys grew up, Troy moved on to working as operations manager of Wilson Brothers Distributing. When Troy was not at work, he enjoyed fishing or shrimping, hunting bear and moose and mountain goats with family and friends. In 2014, returning to Bigfork, Troy enjoyed being close to family while tinkering in the garage, always on a project. He could fix anything from a car to a boat. If it had an engine in it, Troy knew how to fix it. With his love for the outdoors, you were never surprised to be invited to his favorite fishing hole but were told never to learn his secrets, with his chuckle, “what do you mean…I’m not going to tell you!”
Troy, Misty, Patrick and Troy lived in Bigfork where Troy watched both of his boys in many football and basketball games and watched as they graduated from Bigfork High School. Troy loved to work with his two sons as he taught them how to build multiple sheds out at the Cabin. They even built a granny shack. Troy and Misty cherished their free time together, fishing, watching movies on tv, sharing their thoughts and their plans and simply enjoying being together in each other’s company.
Troy is survived by: Significant other, Misty Olson, sons, Patrick Myers, Troy Myers; Parents, Mother, Donna Horrocks, Father Ralph Myers, Step Mother, Susan Myers; Sisters, Kauilani (Shane) Anderson, Nicholle Myers; Niece, Kendra Myers Belanger; Nephews, Jacob Clarke, Jordan Clarke, Brandon Davidson, Colton McQuarrie
He is preceded by: Brother, Micah Myers; Grandparents, Maternal, Fern Bruner, Ainard Leef; Paternal, Ola Jane Sams, Ralph Otis Myers; Step Dad Michael Horrocks.
Troy’s Service with Celebration of Life to follow, will be held Saturday October 30th, 1pm-4pm at
the Family Cabin 49765 County Road 355 Bigfork, MN 56628. Service will be performed by Gregory Cook with Honorary Pallbearers George Custer, Adam Ortman, Brian Johnson, Belford Olson, Chad Gilbertson, Jeremiah Gilbertson, Clinton Cook, Jeremy Cleath, Thomas Kinnen, Jake Lepinskik. Everyone Welcome! Bring your own chair, please visit and share memories.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.