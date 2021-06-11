Troy Edward Boettcher 1969- 2021

Troy Edward Boettcher, age 51, of Warba, MN passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Troy was born in 1969 in Morris, Minnesota to Edward and Kathleen Boettcher. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1988. He worked in various fields which included being a mechanic, truck driver, and as a chef prior to attending Mesabi Range Technical College. Following completing his schooling to be a paramedic, he worked in various communities in Minnesota before settling in Grand Rapids Area five years ago when he started working for Meds-1. He also was an instructor for Meds-1 Education Department, PALS and ACLS. On October 3, 2020, he was united in marriage to Amber Applebee. Troy was an active member of the Warba-Feeley-Sago Volunteer Fire Department. Troy was an avid auction hunter, fishing, hunting, playing guitar, making people laugh, and most of all spending time with his family. He was known for his famous “Troy Bear Hugs” that would melt away anything and his back rubs. Also, Troy started “A Place to Call Home” homeless shelter in Detroit Lakes, MN.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carol and Arnold Boettcher; maternal grandparents, Freeman and Rosie Haugen; and a sister, Brielle Boettcher.
Troy is survived by his wife, Amber; 4 daughters, Kortnie G. of Texas, Megan Boettcher of Alexandria, MN, Liberty Hacck-Boettcher of Rochester, MN, and Autumn Applebee of Warba, MN; 4 sons, Brandon Boettcher of Alexandria, MN, Ethan Berglund of Warba, MN, Tristan Applebee of Warba, MN, and Joseph Applebee of Warba, MN; his father, Edward (Lori) Boettcher of Donnelly, MN; his mother Kathleen Haugen of Morris, MN; two sisters, Cherrie Brecht (Craig Mast) of Osakis, MN; Heidi (Bradley) Wolbersen of Coon Rapids, MN; one brother, Timothy Boettcher of Donnelly, MN; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous friends, E.M.S family and the coffee baristas at Starbucks.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids, MN until the 1:00 PM memorial service. Rev. Jon Scally will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.