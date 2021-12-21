Trey Michael Rasmusson 2017-2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trey Michael Rasmusson, age 4, of Grand Rapids on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Gillette’s Children Specialty Healthcare, St. Paul, MN.
Trey was born in December 9, 2017 to Timothy and Leah Rasmusson in Grand Rapids, MN. Trey was one of the sweetest boys you could have had the pleasure of knowing. He was kind, sweet, and had a heart bigger than you’d ever see. Trey’s biggest love was his brother and his blanky. They would argue who loved the other one more than all their stuff. He loved the motocross track, his electric bike and his dirt bike. He loved snuggling mom and body slamming dad and loving his puppy and kitty in such a gentle manner. If you knew trey for five minutes you loved him and wanted to take him home.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Marv Krumrei, Gene Schuldt, Clinton and Korrine Rasmusson; aunts, Rebekah Smith, and Celine Michlitsch.
Left to mourn his loss are his parents, Tim and Leah; brother, Reed; grandparents, Mark and Katie Shafer, Mark and Laurie Smith, Derek Rasmusson, and Gary and Judy Slocum; great grandmother, Kathryn Krumrei; aunts, Justina Nikolai, Rachel (Jake) Sivertson, Reanna Smith, and Isabelle Clark; uncles, Andrew (Leah) Rasmusson, Peter Smith, Curtis Smith, Christian Higgins, Jeremy Slocum, Joe Barnum and Nick Shafer.
A celebration of Trey’s life will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 12 Noon until 4:00 P.M. at Grand Rapids Baptist Church, 1105 Horseshoe Lake Rd., Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.