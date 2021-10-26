Toshiko “Toshi” Torkola 1930 - 2021

Toshiko “Toshi” Torkola, 91 of Bovey, passed away at Edgewood Care where she resided for 5 years.
Toshi was born in Nagoya, Japan of January 1, 1930. She was brought to the United States in 1958 when she married Wallace “Bob” Torkola, whom she met while Bob was in the U.S. Air Force. In 1974 Toshi and Bob returned to Bovey. Toshi worked for Wood Design in Bovey. Bob passed away in 1993, and Toshi had many friends in her life.
She is survived by her daughter; Roberta and 2 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob and many other relatives.
Toshi’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Edgewood Care, the Essentia Hospice Team, and a very special friend; Jeanne Roberts.
Per Toshi’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
