Toivo Kujala Jul 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A celebration of life will be held for Toivo Kujala on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Alliance Church in Grand Rapids.Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. To plant a tree in memory of Toivo Kujala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Celebration Alliance Church Grand Rapids Visitation Service Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.