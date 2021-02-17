Toini Moroni of Grand Rapids passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in her home.
Toini was born Jan. 11, 1940 to John and Tyyne (Keto) Nuorala of Wawina, Minn. She loved spending time with family and friends, doing puzzles, going to casinos, and traveling. She was able to go to Finland with her sisters to visit relatives there. She went to Hawaii with her sister Mim, she loved spending winters in Arizona with her sister Mim.
She is survived by her daughters Lola Meyer (Mitch) of Bovey, Julie Campbell (Dale Jokinen) of Hibbing, sons Glen Benson (Michelle Villeneuve) of Blackberry and Jon Benson (Jessie Ylitalo) of Bovey; sisters Miriam Maki of Arizona, Gertrude Schanche of Toivola, brother Willhart Nuorala of Grand Rapids and special friend Sandy Klev of Cohasset; grandchildren Jamie, Tyler, Jeremiah, Christa, Craig, Jedd and Jocelynn; great-grandchildren Benson, Gendreau, Leni, Gabe, Chloe, Beau and Hazel.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Tyyne Nuorala, nine siblings and husband John Moroni.
There will be a celebration of life in Wawina summer of 2021, tentatively scheduled for May 29, 2021.