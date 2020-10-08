Todd Moore

On October 2, 2020 heaven gained a new angel of a highly unique caliber. Todd was surrounded by loved ones when he earned his wings. Although there was an invasion by cancer, there was no battle lost, cancer did not win, in his words, he did a “tactful retreat”. Todd was an honorable and prideful man and he remained true to his character and never faltered.
Todd was born March 12, 1965 in Grand Rapids, MN. Todd and his family spent the majority of his early childhood in Whitefish, MT returning to Cohasset, MN in his teen years. Todd attended Grand Rapids High School and graduated in the class of 1983. Todd then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1984-1988. Todd worked “and read” at North Print Int’l (and all the subsequent names) for 25 years. “I can’t believe they never fired me, Thank you Bill Huson and Shirley Snell.”
Todd enjoyed the simple things in life like being around his friends and family. You would commonly see Todd with a book and a cigarette in his hand. Todd enjoyed cooking, spicy food, fishing, reading, partying with friends and family, spending time with his grandkids, playing cards, the casino, dogs, pranks, and alcohol fueled adventures with his close friends. When Todd was around, there was always fun to be had and he knew how to put a smile on your face. Todd will be remembered for always having his tobasco sauce, his witty antics, random calls and texts, playful pranks, his crazy ideas and amazing cooking. Those who knew Todd—truly knew him—loved him. Todd had a gift of making you feel whole when you felt broken. He made the people around him feel special and always took time for others. He had a golden heart.
Todd had a lot of family groups whom he loved, and who loved him back. Todd was the best big brother to his two sisters, Stephanie and Kathi Moore. An uncle to his niece Gracie, who affectionately referred to him as “Uncle Geek.” A bonus dad to April and Eric Joyner, Lucas (Wendy) Riendeau, Ashley Riendeau, Milo Polovina, and Nicholas Brown. A Grandpa to Taylor (aka Stanley), Brielle (aka Doink), Mylie (aka Scooter) “Keep that engine revving girl”-gpa, Jada, Elijah, Evelynn, and Milo. Bonus family; Antonio and Mary Alvarez, Tracey (Jamie) Alvarez, Tiffany (Rex) Badger, Kayla and Cody. Closest friends; Bruce Tholen, Ed Coffee, and Janel Riendeau. Military family; Jeff and Tracy Owens, Kip Taft, and Wanda. Wife; Lauri Moore. And hundreds of cousins, and many more friends and family.
Heavenly family awaiting his arrival; Parents, Herbert and Marilyn Moore; maternal grandparents, Rich and Veda Mohler; many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
“So now I’m kicked back having a whiskey coke and awaiting reinforcements. Love ya’ll. Semper Fi!” -Todd Moore
A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held at a later date.
