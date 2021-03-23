Todd M. Warren, 55 of Bovey, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in his home.
He was born on November 6, 1965 in Grand Rapids, MN the son of Gary and Barbara (Williams) Warren. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1983 and Hibbing Vo-Tech in 1986. He was employed at Home Depot.
Survived by his parents; Barb and Gary Warren, brother-in-law; Lynn Finke, 2 nieces; Laura (Ray) Olson and Samantha (Chris) Aho, and a nephew; Nick (Cierra) Finke.
He was preceded in death by a sister; Tracy Finke.
He was a kind and gentle soul, who was taken away way too soon.
Per Todd’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangement by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.