Timothy W. Schwartz 1961-2023

Timothy W. Schwartz, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN died unexpectedly Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Timothy was born in 1961 in Grand Rapids, MN to William and Sally (Hanson) Schwartz. He graduated from Greenway High School. Tim and Shelley (Smith) were united in marriage on July 9, 1988 in Lawrence Lake, joining their families together. Tim started working at a young age with his dad and was later the owner and operator of Schwartz Excavating and Redi-Mix of Bovey, MN. He served as president of the Swampsiders Snowmobile-ATV Club.
Tim was a family man and avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, time on his tractor mowing and plowing, and his Ford 8N which was given to him by his father. Tim was known for his strong work ethic and joking demeanor. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, William; sister, Patty Metzer; and in-laws, Allen and Patty Smith. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shelley; mother, Sally; children, Jessica (Pius) Mchomvu, Melissa (Jay) Truax-Hickok, Christopher (Victoria) Schwartz, Timothy “TJ” (Paula) Schwartz, Nathan Smith; six grandchildren, Demetri, Nolan, Lydia, Wyatt, Charlotte, Audrey; sisters, Debbie (Gary) Cleven, Cathy (Marv) Castle, brothers, David, and Robert.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.