Timothy W. Schwartz 1961-2023

Timothy W. Schwartz, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN died unexpectedly Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Timothy was born in 1961 in Grand Rapids, MN to William and Sally (Hanson) Schwartz. He graduated from Greenway High School. Tim and Shelley (Smith) were united in marriage on July 9, 1988 in Lawrence Lake, joining their families together. Tim started working at a young age with his dad and was later the owner and operator of Schwartz Excavating and Redi-Mix of Bovey, MN. He served as president of the Swampsiders Snowmobile-ATV Club.

Tags

Recommended for you