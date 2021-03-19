Timothy W. Barsness 1957 - 2021

Timothy W. Barsness, age 63, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 surrounded by family at his home.
Tim was born in 1957 to Earl and Jerrian Barsness in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. Tim and Carol Erickson were united in marriage on August 12, 1977 in Sisseton, SD. Tim worked for the mines in Coleraine, Mn and later in Michigan. Tim and Carol moved to Texas where he worked in the auto body field. After they returned to Grand Rapids in 1987, Tim worked for Herc-U-Lift for 27 years without missing a day of work, until his retirement in 2015 due to health issues.
Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his wife and family which he would do absolutely anything for them. Also, he enjoyed spending time in the kitchen with his granddaughters cooking, baking, and passing on family recipes. Tim was a hard-worker and a master of engineering and fabricating anything for a home to a part for an old car. Tim instilled his passion for working on old cars to his sons and grandsons which included, participating in races, being a crew chief, and being their biggest fan whenever they were driving.
Preceded in death by his father, Earl.
Tim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; sons, Joshua (Carrie) of Cohasset, Jacob (Becky) of Grand Rapids; mother, Jerrian Barsness (Ron Holmes) of Duluth; sister, Jeen (Duane) Ruff of Grand Rapids; brother, Michael of Grand Rapids; and four grandchildren, Jada, Lauren, Justin, and Ryan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Patty Jo Erven will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.