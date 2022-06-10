Timothy “TJ” Shayne Loverink, Jr. 1989-2022

TIMOTHY “TJ” SHAYNE LOVERINK, JR., 33, of Swatara, MN passed away June 8,.2022, at Riverwood Health Care, Aitkin, MN.
Tim was born in 1989 in Aitkin, MN to Timothy, Sr. and Diane Loverink. He graduated from Hill City High School in 2008. Tim owned and operated his own logging company and most recently was employed with Kearn and Tabery. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes and four wheelers, camping, and most of all being with family. Tim could be stubborn at times but was a loving and caring person with a big infectious smile and had beautiful blue eyes and was always willing to help people.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tennis Loverink; maternal grandparents, Donald and Audrey Caverly; and his cousin, Trey Edge.
Tim is survived by his fiancée, Kaylene Thomas; his parents, Timothy, Sr. and Diane Loverink; three sisters, Teresa (Joshua) Parise, Robin (Randy) Raines, and Tina (Joshua) Jackel; brother, Shayne Loverink; his nieces and nephews, September, Zaleyan, Ethan, Dawson, Matthew, Emmet, Timothy, Tenatim, and Nova, who was his shadow.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, beginning at 12 noon until the 1:00 PM Memorial Service at the Remer Congregational Church, Remer, MN. Rev. Bruce Pound will officiate.
