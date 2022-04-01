Timothy N. Flood 1956-2022

Timothy N. Flood, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Timothy was born in 1956 in Mount Clemens, MI to Joseph and Elaine (Bopp) Flood. Timothy graduated high school at St. Thomas Academy and went on to earn his master’s degree from St. Thomas College, both in St. Paul, MN. Timothy and Patricia Obst were united in marriage on August 3rd, 1979.
His love for kids came at an early age when he began working at camps. He went on to teach and coach at various schools in St. Paul, MN. He moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1988 where he raised his family and worked at Arrowhead Promotion and Fulfillment company. His most precious gift to all who knew him was his unwavering example of what is most important in life—loving God and loving each other. One of his greatest joys was raising his seven children with Patty and spending time with his extended family at Slan Libh.
Timothy is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ryan Flood; brother, Daniel Flood; mother-in-law, Kathleen Obst-Enzler; brother-in-law, David Grau; nephew, Jack Flood; and niece, Shauna Flood.
He is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Kathleen (Jon) Kinsel, Lauren Flood, Brenna (Tony) Palkki; sons, Dominic, Sean, Christopher; sisters, Coleen Lancette, Maureen Grau, Mary Ranta, Monica Dobihal, Joelaine Monson; brothers, Sean, Patrick, Michael, Joseph, Nicholas, Thomas; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 and again on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM, also at the church. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers Tim’s family prefers memorials to be made to the Special Olympics or to True Friends Camp Courage: 10509 108th St. NW, Annandale, MN 55302.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.