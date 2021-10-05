Timothy M. Benson 1969 - 2021

Timothy M. Benson, age 52, of Hill City, MN passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by family.
Tim was born in 1969 in Aitkin, Minnesota to David and Elaine Benson. He grew up in the Hill City area, graduating from Hill City High School and Itasca Community College. Tim enlisted in the US Army on September 29, 1991. He was a SPC in Company D, 1st Battalion, 94th Armory. He proudly served in Desert Storm until his discharge on October 2, 2006.
Tim bought his home on Hill Lake in 2014, where he married Stacie on October 18, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. Tim is survived by his wife, Stacie; children, Brittany, Breanna, and Timothy Benson, Jr.; stepdaughters, Alaina and Sydnie Moren; parents; sister, Tamara Lowney; brothers, Leroy and David Benson.
Tim was a proud veteran of Desert Storm and his experiences there stayed with him for the rest of his life. He was a heckler, a teaser and brought laughter to every room. He loved to cook and feeding people was almost as much fun for him as giving them a hard time. Most of all, even through the difficult times, Tim loved his people. He brought so many love, laughter and joy. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Spang Town Hall, Hill City, MN. Interment will be at the veteran’s cemetery in Fort Ripley, Minnesota at a later date.
