Timothy John Nelson, family man, true Minnesotan, and friend to all he came across passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2020 at age 59. He called Eden Prairie, MN home with his wife and college sweetheart of 40 years. Spending many years travelling every road in Northern Minnesota driving truck – he had a story for every mile-marker. Tim was also a skilled master electrician, always helping and teaching anyone in need. Summer days on the lake or on the golf course always brought a familiar smile to his face, but his favorite place was anywhere with his beloved family. His generous heart, love for music, and loyalty define him above all. He is remembered as dedicated husband to his wife Mary; loving father of Trishia (Craig)and Christopher (Jamie); cherished son to Patricia, brother to Michelle & Todd, proud grandfather of four, and loved by many nieces, nephews, close family, and seemingly infinite number of friends, he will be dearly missed, but reunited with his father Darrell who preceded him in death. Tim’s ashes will be spread in Grand Rapids with a private family ceremony.
A Grand Rapids memorial will be held at the Moose Club, June 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Memorials preferred to family.