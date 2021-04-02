Timothy J. Dopp 1954 - 2021

Timothy J. Dopp, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away at his home surrounded by family Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Tim was born on December 3, 1954 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Glen and Clarice Dopp. Tim served in the United States Navy and spent the majority of his working career in carpentry and trucking. He was a board member and teacher oat the River of Life Church in Grand Rapids and was involved in the construction of both the original and new churches. He was dearly loved by family and friends. We will all miss his story telling, smile, and sense of humor.
Tim is survived by his wife, Susan Dopp (Grozdanich); three children, Jamie, Kristel, and Andrew Dopp; four grandchildren, Dionte and Daimond Stokes, Tyler and Mason Dopp; sisters, Dianne (Ralph) Hoff and Dale (Doug) Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glen “Bob” Dopp.
Services to celebrate Tim’s life and his homegoing to be with his Lord will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM at River of Life Church, 707 NW 17th Ave, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Ron Litchle will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be at Olivet Cemetery, Deer River, MN after the service. Live streaming of the funeral service can be watched through the River of Life Church, Grand Rapids, MN Facebook page.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.