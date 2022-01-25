Timothy D. Mackey 1944-2022

Timothy D. Mackey, 77 of Bovey, died on Friday, January 21, 2022, in his home.
Born on October 6, 1944, in Grand Rapids, MN he was the son of Chester and Mae (Ruska) Mackey. He was a longtime resident of Nashwauk and graduated from Greenway High School. He was a lifelong millwright, he worked as Construction Superintendent for Mortenson Construction the last 15 years of work. He married Paula (Quance) Phillips on February 11, 1995, in the Solid Rock Church in Grand Rapids. He was a tender loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an extremely creative mind, was a dreamer, teacher and creator. He enjoyed spending time in the “waterfront”, building fish houses and saunas. Loved ice fishing, spearing, watching wildlife, loved animals and feeding the deer. He was a member of the Pokegama Golf Course since 1995, was an avid sports fan, loved hockey, also coached hockey in Cloverdale. He enjoyed watching the Wild, the Twins, the Packers and the Vikings. He also had a passion for horse racing, calling himself a “handicapper”, not a better.
Survivors include his wife Paula of Bovey, his children; Dennis (Stacy) Mackey, Rhonda (Dana) Johnson and Kelly (Shawn) Braford, Charles (Annie) Phillips III and Karina (Rocky) McLellan. 17 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren, his siblings; Jeanette Stish, Billy (Dalyce) Mackey and Wendy (Tom Anzelc) Shevich and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Jerald Mackey, and brother-in-laws; Ken Stish and Sam Shevich.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the Solid Rock Church of God in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.