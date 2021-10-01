Timothy D. Bischoff 1943 - 2021

Timothy D. Bischoff, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN quickly passed through death to eternal life on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and much love.
Tim was born in 1943 in Bigfork, MN to Tyrus and Jean Bischoff. He graduated from Bigfork High School and later Bemidji State University. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Joni Carlson on July 16, 1965, in Effie, MN. Tim taught school in Anoka, MN for four years before returning to Grand Rapids, MN. He worked at what is now Wells Fargo from 1969 until 1997.
Tim’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was always very involved in the lives of his children, coaching, hunting, teaching and just spending lots of time with them and their friends. When grandchildren started arriving, he was excited for this new, amazing adventure! He not only loved and adored them, but enjoyed all their friends and was quickly called, “Grandpa Bisch” by them! You could always find him at any of their activities cheering them all on. If one of them was struggling with something, he often took them aside and encouraged them or gave tips, as only he could do. When Grant married Tammi, he joyfully welcomed his new grandchildren, Jered, Jordan and Blake into his life and instantly embraced them in his loving circle.
Tim had a deep faith in God that began with his parents and attending the Presbyterian Church in Bigfork. After marriage, Tim and Joni joined a Methodist Church in Fridley, MN. After returning to Grand Rapids, they attended several Protestant Churches before joining St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 2002 where they never missed a Sunday. Even when Covid hit and they were told the elderly and people with compromised immune systems should probably continue with online services, he would have no part of that and was back in church the first Sunday it opened up with a happy grin on his face!
Tim was preceded in death by his parents Ty and Jean; sister, Ruthanne; daughter-in-law, Jackie and her unborn child Micah Jo; brother and sister-in-law John and Jan Carlson; and brother-in-law Rich Kuhn.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joni; son Grant (Tammi) Bischoff of Grand Rapids; daughter, Chauntal (Donovan) Laib of Brooklyn Park, MN; brother, Ty (Cheeko) of Cohasset, MN; sister, Beth Kuhn of Perrinton, MI; brother and sister-in-laws Dale and Joy Nordby of Brainerd and Tom and Judy Gustafson of Bigfork, MN; seven grandchildren, Jered (Dani), Jake (Cassie), Jordan (Tim), Jonah (Jaryne), Tyara, Blake, Jazzy and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Visitation will be Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
