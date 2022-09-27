Timothy Allen Dale 1953-2022

Timothy Allen Dale, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed quietly at home Monday, September 26, 2022. Tim was born in 1953, in Sleepy Eye, MN to Eileen (Palmer) Thies and LeRoy Dale.
Tim was one of the most independent men and that mindset served him well and enabled him to do anything he wanted to do. Tim was a cowboy and a farmer at heart and spent many weeks each year on the farm in Morton, MN when he was young. He threw himself into the deep end, headfirst into work and family. Tim was a familiar face at Davis Petroleum for more than two decades. He reinvented himself when he decided to join Darryl Nelson as a partner in Centsible Heating. He retired in 2016 and enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle with his Fantasy Girl.
Preceded in death by his father, Leroy H. Dale; his stepfather, Stanley B. Thies; his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Survived by his wife Lynnea Dale of 28 years; children, Christopher (Bethany) Dale of Hill City, SD; Lea (Mitchell) Scudamore of Duluth, MN; Scott (Hillary) Buckingham of Duluth, MN; Lacey (Daniel Brown) Buckingham of MN; granddaughters, Zoey Dale, Elizabeth Scudamore, Gabriella Scudamore, Willow Dale, Eden Dale, and Alina Buckingham; mother, Eileen Thies; sister, Mary Jo (Larry) Davis; brothers, Lee (Katie) Thies, Patrick (Cheryl) Thies and many, many nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the upkeep of the Fort Ridgely and Dale Church. Please make checks payable to: Glen Lee (Fort Ridgely and Dale Church), In Memory of Timothy Allen Dale, 64118 Co. Rd. 3, Franklin, MN 55333
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.