Timothy Allen Dale 1953-2022

Timothy Allen Dale, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed quietly at home Monday, September 26, 2022. Tim was born in 1953, in Sleepy Eye, MN to Eileen (Palmer) Thies and LeRoy Dale. 

Tim was one of the most independent men and that mindset served him well and enabled him to do anything he wanted to do. Tim was a cowboy and a farmer at heart and spent many weeks each year on the farm in Morton, MN when he was young. He threw himself into the deep end, headfirst into work and family. Tim was a familiar face at Davis Petroleum for more than two decades. He reinvented himself when he decided to join Darryl Nelson as a partner in Centsible Heating. He retired in 2016 and enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle with his Fantasy Girl. 

Recommended for you