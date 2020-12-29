Tim Rygh 1971 - 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Tim Rygh, of Grand Forks N.D., announces his passing at age 49, at Altru Hospital after a brave battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Tim passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. “We are of good courage, I say, and are willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Timothy Paul Rygh, was born on March 4, 1971 in Germany to Paul and Judy (Haakonson) Rygh. He grew up in the Grand Rapids, MN area and graduated from Greenway of Coleraine in 1989. Tim attended The University of North Dakota, where he met the love of his life, Stacey Cae Littlejohn. Tim and Stacey were united in marriage on May 29, 1993 at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Grand Forks, ND. The couple made their home in Grand Forks, where they were blessed with three beautiful children: Brayden, Sophie, and Sadie - along with many cats.
Tim graduated from The University of North Dakota in 1995 with a degree in Elementary Education. He attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN and received a Master of Arts in Curriculum Development. Tim worked for The Grand Forks Public School System from 1995 until 2020. He was blessed to spend his entire career at Century Elementary School, where he was a beloved teacher, mentor, and colleague. He was passionate about his work and about influencing the lives of children through teaching, a career that he considered a great privilege.
Faith was the most important part of Tim’s life, and he radiated the love of Jesus to all he met. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church. He taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and helped lead AWANA at Faith Evangelical Free Church. He loved serving in the Men’s Ministry at Faith and he loved meeting for coffee and breakfast with “the guys…” (a.k.a. “the hens”). Through the Ministry, he developed life-long relationships.
Above all, Tim loved Jesus and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake, reading books, listening to Christian music, traveling, playing board games, engaging in outdoor winter activities, drinking coffee, watching movies, sharing advice with his children, baking, cooking, and cleaning. He showed his love by reading devotions with his family and having deep discussions about life and eternity. He believed in sharing every part of his walk with Jesus, spreading His word while spending quality time with his wife and children, and his many friends.
Tim’s memory will be cherished forever by all those who love and miss him so much.
Tim is survived by his wife Stacey, Grand Forks, ND; son Brayden (Taylor) Rygh, Fargo, ND; daughter Sophie Rygh, Grand Forks; daughter Sadie Rygh, Grand Forks; parents, Paul and Judy Rygh, Bovey, MN; mother-in-law, Ellie Schnell, Grand Forks; brother Joel (Jenny) Rygh, Bovey, MN; brother Mark (Emily) Rygh, Oshkosh, WI; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents Burton & Gladys Rygh and R.P & Clara Haakonson.
Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Faith Evangelical Free Church, Grand Forks. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. in the church. Masks will be required to attend. A live stream of the service will be available on the Faith Evangelical Free Church website. Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com
Memorials are preferred for the family and an account has been set up for donations at any Gate City Bank location.