Thomas (Tom) William McCall died by suicide on May 23, 2022.
“Farther along we’ll know all about it,
Farther along we’ll understand why.” (Hymn, Farther Along)
Tom was born in Hopewell, Virginia to Ronald James McCall and Bergleat Oaing (deceased). Tom is the youngest of 5 siblings. He is preceded in death by his brother, John McCall.
Tom lived in Virginia until he was 16 when he moved to Spring Lake, Minnesota. Tom graduated from Deer River High School and, soon after, joined the U.S. Air Force.
Tom loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. He ended his career as a Senior Master Sergeant. Tom loved his time in the military and had stories to tell. One of his favorites was having the opportunity as a Senior Master Sergeant to say “no you can’t do that” to a two-star general… and he wasn’t the one who got in trouble.
It was during his last assignment while stationed in the Washington D.C. area that he met Sallie Adams who later became his wife. Tom loved Sallie. How he spoiled that woman.
Tom and Sallie moved to Spring Lake, MN in the Spring of 1996. Both became active in the Northwoods Chapel (NWC). Tom accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the NWC. He had a passion for working in the church. Tom had the idea to have scripture references carved above each window, inside and out. He worked hard to make it happen. Tom took pleasure in participating in Memorial Day services.
Tom was always working on something, but he would take time out for friends. He would not miss deer hunting. Tom would prepare for deer hunting with his longtime friend. He never gave up even when his friend was the one who got the deer.
Tom and Sallie moved to The Body of Christ Farm in Waldorf, MD, in June 2021. Everyone in the community knew Tom as he walked his dog, Charlie.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sallie Adams (Waldorf, MD); one son Ronald McCall (Seattle, WA) by a previous marriage (Lisa Fulton – South Plainfield, NJ); brothers, James McCall (Polly - Richmond VA) and Michael McCall (Maureen - Silver Spring, MD); sister, Margaret Linden (Mechanicsville, VA); and nephews and nieces: Joe, Kelly, Shannon, Stacy, Nathan, Mark, and Bethany.
Over the 30 years Tom and Sallie were together, Tom became close to Sallie’s family: Brenda Gaff (Doug - Milton, MA) and Abbie Negus (Bill - Prince Frederick, MD); and grandchildren: Sallie, Eliot, and Parker.
Tom wanted to be cremated with his ashes scattered at his beloved Cedar Lake in Spring Lake, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later time.