Thomas “Tom” James Marty Jr. 1946-2022

Tom “Bug” Marty age 76 passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids. Tom was born March 18, 1946, in Bemidji, Minnesota to Beatrice (Donat) and Thomas Marty Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, and a member of the Nashwauk American Legion, the VFW and the Moose Lodge.
Tom joined the Army and served several years including a tour in Vietnam. He was a recipient of a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Bronze Star Medal. He was an entrepreneur with many businesses in Nashwauk throughout his life including a service garage, flower shop and novelty shop. Tom was a quiet man who lived a quiet life and was loved by many.
Tom is survived by his daughter Tonya MacGaren, siblings Terrance Marty, Charlene Olsen, Marcia (Rick) Dagestad, Joseph (Debra) Marty, granddaughter Katherine Fisher, great grandson William, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Beatrice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12 noon at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery in Nashwauk. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105