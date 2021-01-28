Thomas Samuel Andrews 1968 - 2021

Thomas Samuel Andrews was born in Grand Rapids MN on July 21, 1968. His mother was Vicki Benzing Andrews and his father was Archer Boynton Andrews. After living in Carson City, Nevada for several years Vicki, John and Tom moved back to Minnesota where Tom and his older brother John, spent most of their childhood. The boys attended elementary schools in Duluth, Baudette, Brainerd and then the family settled in Grand Rapids, where they both graduated from high school in 1987. The brothers were very close throughout their childhood and shared many of the same friends. A mutual friend recently wrote that he often thought of the brothers “as a singular unit because of the bond they shared and the potent energy that radiated out of that.”
Tom attended Itasca Community College, then moved to the Twin Cities. He married Tamara Kosbau of Grand Rapids and the couple lived in the Minneapolis area. The marriage ended in divorce but the couple have remained life-long friends. Tom drifted for a few years, then met Rebecca (Beck) Taylor. They spent over eleven wonderful years together and Tom was friend and father to Beck’s children, Joshua and Dani Clayton; Tom and Dani shared a special bond. Beck considered Tom as her best friend and soul mate.
Tom worked for Pitney-Bowes for over ten years as an Information Technology manager. He then attended Le Cordon Bleu, where he received many awards and accolades. He worked for several years at Grand Cafe in South Minneapolis until medical problems forced him to leave. He then worked part tine at TRI Marketing while pursuing his passion; writing short stories and novel outlines.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Archer Andrews, his grandparents, Sam and Irene Benzing and his uncle, Sammy Benzing. He is survived by his mother Vicki Andrews, his brother and sister-in-law, John Andrews and Erica Sharbonda, his nephew, Mikail Andrews, his Aunt Gale LeCompte, Rebecca Taylor, Joshua and Dani and many cousins and friends.
A memorial service to be held over Zoom in the near future for family and friends, with a memorial gathering in the spring.
Please share online condolences and photo at SunriseFuneralHomeand Cemetery.com