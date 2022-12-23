Thomas Robert Solberg 1945-2022

Thomas Solberg, 77 of Cohasset, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14th 2022. He was born on March 22, 1945 in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes Solberg.

He was a Veteran of the Armed Forces and served in Vietnam from 1962-1968 as a truck driver and sharp shooter.

