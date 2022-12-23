Thomas Robert Solberg 1945-2022

Thomas Solberg, 77 of Cohasset, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14th 2022. He was born on March 22, 1945 in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes Solberg.
He was a Veteran of the Armed Forces and served in Vietnam from 1962-1968 as a truck driver and sharp shooter.
He was united in marriage to Rose (Gray) Solberg in September 1976. They made their home in Maple Grove MN where they raised their two daughters and many pets.
Tom enjoyed his long career in the IT field and keeping up on computer technology even after he retired. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and was the light of the party. In his retirement he enjoyed yard work, helping his daughters with various projects around their homes, and watching his grandkids grow up. His biggest pride was his family. He was his daughters’ fiercest protector, friend and his grandkid’s biggest fan; watching and cheering them on at all their games and passions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, sisters and brother- in- laws.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Ryan) Salberg of Cohasset MN and Angie (Josh) Vinge of Park Rapids MN. Grandsons Parker, Asher, Austin and granddaughter Bella.
No services are planned at this time.
