Thomas Patrick Ryan, Sr., 74, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully at home, on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. He left life surrounded by his loving family, with his children singing him the Marine Corps Hymn – the same anthem he sang to them as a lullaby.
Tom entered life on February 21, 1946, born the first of eight children to Edward and Kathleen Ryan in Oak Park, IL. Many of his siblings believe Tom never forgave Ed and Keen for having any more children. However, for any who saw the Ryan clan together, it was obvious that the love, friendship, and sense of familial pride was fiercely held.
In the eighth grade, Tom decided to both please his elders and atone for his younger siblings’ childhood exploits by entering the Holy Cross seminary in Lacrosse, WI. He remained there through his first year of college. At that point, he recognized that his calling was not to the priesthood, but to an arguably equally holy Catholic institution, The University of Notre Dame.
Tom proudly graduated from Notre Dame in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School, in Quantico, VA. He was deployed to Vietnam shortly thereafter, where he bravely led and served both his country and fellow soldiers, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. He safely returned home as did his sense of duty, honor, and love of country.
After a brief, but well-earned beach stay in San Clemente, CA, Tom made his way back to Grand Rapids. In 1974, Tom met the love of his life, Debbie Culp, through her brother, Kim, who would be his life-long best friend. Tom and Deb fell fast in love and stayed that way for all his days.
For the next 45 years, Tom built an amazing life for their family, eventually welcoming three children and ten grandchildren to the mix. Tom loved reading a good hardcover book, spending summer days at the lake, walking the sandy beaches of Florida hand-in-hand with Deb, and road trips across the country with a road atlas in hand. He was quick to win the hearts of friends he met along the way, charming them with his easy demeanor and sincere interest in their life stories.
Tom had numerous successes throughout his various business pursuits, and through it all, he consistently made decisions based on integrity and honor. Business, to him, was never a zero-sum game. If his success was dependent on someone else’s failure, he simply was not interested. As his career matured, his handshake became a hug. When the people at the table with him were happy, so was he. His circle of friends and family was ever expanding. The relationships he fostered and enjoyed over those years were among his greatest accomplishments and brought him much joy.
Tom never stopped learning and growing, played a mean game of Trivial Pursuit and a decent game of golf. He loved a good intellectual debate at the dinner table and a hot cup of tea in the morning. As a father, he instilled priceless lessons of kindness, respect and responsibility and lived those lessons daily in his treatment of all those he met.
The friends Tom made were not limited to a time or place in his life. Tom was steadfastly committed to his relationships, maintaining them with notes in a distinct script, phone calls that ended with “love you,” thoughtful gifts, and visits full of laughter and memories. Tom’s friends were numerous and lifelong.
In 2010, Tom and Deb finished their home on Pokegama Lake, affectionately known as “the cabin.” From that moment on, their life was just as they had imagined it would be, a welcoming spot for all family and friends to gather and share time, tales, and laughter. This is where countless memories continue to be made – on long afternoon pontoon rides and evening conversations next to the fire.
Tom loved his family passionately. His family was large and important – including aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings and more. Ryan Family Christmas was a requirement, not an option. He loved his siblings and their families dearly. Tom was a man of faith, a true leader and a patriarch.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Kathleen Ryan; nephew, Tyler Fabeck and niece, Kacie Fabeck.
He is survived by wife, Deb; children, Meghan (Edward) Vieira-Ducey, Kelly (Scott) Kabotoff and Thomas (Virginia) Ryan, Jr.; and grandchildren, John, Michael & Edward Vieira-Ducey, Adriana, Lucy, Ryan & Timothy Kabotoff, and Maeve, Thomas III & Mona Ryan. Also survived by siblings, Richard Ryan, Bill (Carol) Ryan, Ann Ryan, Bob (Kristin) Ryan, Mary Pat Fabeck, Kathleen (David) Chesness, Michael (Susan Trabucchi) Ryan and many loved and cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We wish to honor his soul by continuing to bring love, decency, respect, and honor to ALL those we meet. He was the best of people and taught us to be the best. We could not think of a better gift. May we all learn from him. Be good. Treat people kindly. Vote. Give to those in need. Remember that ALL are created equal.
A private family service will be held and a celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a later date. Please visit our CaringBridge site (https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/thomaspatrickryan) for information on how to participate in a virtual ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Itasca County Veterans Council, 410 2nd Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
We shall miss him terribly, and we shall continue to “soldier on.”
