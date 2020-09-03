Thomas Mead Hron, age 54, of Deer River, MN, passed away from cancer at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, on August 16th, 2020. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on May 11th, 1966. Tom’s birthday almost always fell on fishing opener weekend, a near perfect coincidence for the avid fisherman he was. He grew up on Little Deer Lake with his large family and graduated from Deer River High School in 1984. After attending North Dakota State University and graduating from Northwest Technical College in 1988, he went on to work at Dale’s Auto Body in Cohasset for over 30 years. He was remembered by those he worked with as being a loyal, hardworking man who never complained. In his free time he loved being with his family, listening to Cheap Trick, and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was an expert at staying busy, constantly juggling home improvement projects. Tom was a good father, and a kind, humble, and gentle man who was loved & respected by many.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Hannah Hron; his father Tom Hron and his parents, Dale & Marilyn Roth; siblings Ken Hron, Sara Roth, Steve Roth, Debi Martin, Scott Roth, & Tim Roth; his partner, Fran Nason, and her children Angie & Ross Nason; his niece, Veronica Hron; his nephew, Hunter Nichols; and his grandkids, Connor & Andre Nason. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Roland & Myrtle Mead and Thomas & Doris Hron, and his niece Andrea Summer Nichols.
A small funeral service was held on August 21st for family at the Deer River Methodist Church. There will be a larger, public memorial sometime in the future when it is safe to gather in large groups.
