Thomas J. Staydohar 1954-2022

Thomas J. Staydohar, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at University of MN East Bank Hospital.

Tom was born to Mary and John Staydohar Jr. in 1954 in Grand Rapids. He grew up in Calumet, graduating from Greenway High School in 1973, and then attending ICC. He started his career with the DNR in 1987 as a smokechaser. In 1999, he accepted a position as the assistant fire cache manager, staying in that position until his passing, spending over 35 years with the DNR. 

Tags

Recommended for you