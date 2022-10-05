Thomas J. Staydohar 1954-2022

Thomas J. Staydohar, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at University of MN East Bank Hospital.
Tom was born to Mary and John Staydohar Jr. in 1954 in Grand Rapids. He grew up in Calumet, graduating from Greenway High School in 1973, and then attending ICC. He started his career with the DNR in 1987 as a smokechaser. In 1999, he accepted a position as the assistant fire cache manager, staying in that position until his passing, spending over 35 years with the DNR.
Tom was known for his dedication to his job, immense knowledge of his career, and his love for Smoky Bear. He was a stubborn man, with perfect hair, that had a passion for cleaning, organizing, and watching reality shows with his longtime girlfriend, Toni. He loved to cook and lift weights in his spare time. Tom was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Grand Rapids.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Tom is survived by his partner of 19 years, Toni Harthan; children, Heather Staydohar (Blake Aldrich), Aaron Staydohar, and Cierra Jeffries; sister, Jane (Mike) Hendricks, brother’s, Bob “Fuzzy (Ruth Thouin), and John “Pickers” (Shawn) Staydohar; sister-in-law, Lori Staydohar; 10 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 Memorial Service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine with a celebration of life to follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.