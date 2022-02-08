Thomas George Geisler 1960-2022

Thomas George Geisler, 61, of Grand Rapids, MN, died Sunday, February 6th at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Thomas or Tom as known to most, was born the 10th of 12th children on April 10th, 1960 to Arthur and Ruth Geisler, in Rush City, MN. He grew up on the family farm in Pine City, MN, and it was there that he learned his strong work ethic and “MacGyver” type abilities that were second to none. He graduated from Pine City High School in 1978. He then followed the path of many of his siblings and attended Oak Hills Bible College in Bemidji, MN. It was also there that he met and fell in love with Ruth (Ruthie) Hodgson. They were married on November 10th, 1979, and made their home in Grand Rapids. They purchased a home on Kolp Road and were blessed with 7 children. Tragedy struck Tom’s life in January 1991 when he lost Ruthie to leukemia.
It was during their first few years of marriage that Tom and Ruthie felt the Lord’s leading to plant an Evangelical Free Church in this area. With the Lord’s providing, the first service was held in April 1983.
Tom was married to Gwen LaDoux in July 1992. The tragedies of each losing a spouse brought deep friendship and helped solidify their combined family of 11 and were blessed with two more additional children.
Tom established Geisler Brothers Inc. in 1994 along with his brother Kevin. They were privileged to employ many hard-working men during their years together. Their carpentry skills opened the gift of countless beautiful friendships on the houses they crafted in the area. In 2016, Tom began working for Hawk Construction and continued working there until health complications began last fall.
Tom was a charter member of the Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church and served as the church chairman and elder many years. He also served 20 years as a part of the praise and worship team. He also coached Campus Life softball, coached elementary basketball, and played many years on the E-Free softball team and in Grand Rapids men’s volleyball league. Tom enjoyed boat rides, 4-wheeling, downhill skiing, maple syruping, time in the neighbor’s garage, singing loud and proud, farm life, the hunting shack, mowing lawn, and without a doubt, a good sauna. Tom had a heart for truly getting to know people and he considered “visiting” his favorite hobby.
Tom loved spending time with his best friend and wife, Gwen, his children, all his grandchildren, and home was his favorite place to be. Any time spent with them brought him tremendous joy and a continual smile. Having 39 grandchildren did not limit his ability to love each of them individually and they all knew how treasured and loved they were by their Papa/Papa T/Grandpa/Pops.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Geisler, his first wife, Ruthie Geisler, and his “second” dad, Harvey Hodgson.
Tom is survived by his wife of 29 years, Gwen, children, Beau Geisler, Beth (Corey) Weston, Lexi (Allen) Hasbargen, Michelle (Daryl) Wallin, Joslin (Erik) Johnson, Brandon (Samantha) LaDoux, Tarah (Sammy) Larson, Chelsea (Zac) Preble, Brooke (Craig) Larson, Brody Geisler (fiancé Megan Porta) Seri Geisler, and 39 and counting grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4 – 7 PM at Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church, 34384 County Road 63, Grand Rapids, MN. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church with visitation beginning at 12 Noon until the time of the service. Interment will in Itasca Calvary Cemetery. Tom’s funeral service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3U0STHDQg8B00LDGc2DI-w
Tom had an unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ. He believed he was a broken sinner saved by grace and that his eternal hope was in Christ alone. Today he stands in the presence of our Lord and in that alone, we boast.
Funeral arrangement are being handled by Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.