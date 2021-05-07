Theodore Jack Akre, cherished son of Erek and Trista Akre, was born sleeping on May 4, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital.
His mommy and daddy love him very much and will miss him greatly.
Theodore is also survived by his brothers, Joseph and Thomas; grandparents, Lori Walstad, Joe Akre, Susan Akre, and Marilyn Akre; Kathleen and Larry Walstad and LaVonne Kessler.
A private family service will be held with Fr. Blake Rozier officiating.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.