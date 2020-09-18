Terry L. Harris 1943-2020

Terry L. Harris, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Terry was born in 1943, the oldest son of Bill and Fern Harris, in St. Louis, MO. Terry attended schools in Missouri and Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, GA while serving in the United States Air Force. Terry retired from the Air Force after serving 20 years. He was awarded the Meritorious Service medal, the highest non-combat military award presented to member of the armed forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding achievement to the United States. He also received the Air Force Accommodation medal, the Cross of Gallantry with Palms, from the South Vietnamese government. After retiring from the Air Force, Terry worked as an insurance agent for Mutual of Omaha for 26 years, retiring in 2011. Terry and Darlene Lewis were united in marriage in 1994.
Terry loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with a fly rod for crappies and sun fish. He enjoyed listening to big band music and riding horses. Terry was a member of the Itasca Historical Society and of the Itasca Masonic Lodge for over 40 years.
Preceded in death by his parents. Terry is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Kathy Cramer, Karla Block; stepdaughters, Deborah Nelson, Kristina Johnson; sisters, Debra, Sandy, Sherie; brothers, Bill, Gary, Anthony, Sam; and eight grandchildren. The family would like to thank granddaughter, Hayley, for the wonderful care she provided Terry over the last few months.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. A Masonic Service will begin at 1:30 PM followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Full military honors will conclude the remembrance of Terry’s life and services. Due to limited seating, family requests that you bring a chair.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.