Terry Jo Oakley (nee Tregillis)

On Dec. 5, 2022, the ast page was turned on the life of Terry Jo Oakley at the age of 71. She attended Itasca Jr. College in Grand Rapids, MN then moved to St. Paul, MN where she completed her Bachelor’s degree at Hamline University. She worked in Underwriting at Great American Insurance Company and as a Senior Marketing Analyst as well as Officer and Assistant VP at Marsh and McLennan where she retired. Terry was an avid reader. She enjoyed being a part of Francie’s Book Club for over 50 years. Besides her love of reading, she also enjoyed golfing, camping, vacationing, movies, the Beatles, the Vikings, good food and her two chihuahuas (Gracie and Chico). We will miss her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and her directness when giving her opinion. She was loved by all that knew her.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents Sylvia and Jack Tregillis, brother Jeffery and brother-in-law Gene Russell. Terry is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years Billy Edwards, daughter Bronwen Oakley, Keshia Edwards, Tyler (Alana) Edwards, sister Toni Russell and her two children Chris and Wade, and her beloved Chihuahua, Chico.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 17th at the Lost Spur Golf Course and Event Center at 2750 Memorial Hwy, Eagan MN. The celebration will be from 1:00-4:00. A brief ceremony will take place in the beginning followed by food and drinks. Come and share your favorite Terry stories and be amongst all those that knew and loved her.