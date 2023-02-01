Terry Arthur Greenside 1946 - 2023

Terry Greenside was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota on February 21, 1946 to Leonard and Kay (Kathryn Horton) Greenside. He was raised on their family farm doing numerous chores and sometimes getting into mischief. He worked at several different jobs throughout his teen years. 

Terry met his future wife Margaret (Peggy) Campbell at Cass Lake High School in 1961 where his mischief started to blossom into humor and great one- liners. He graduated from CLHS in 1964.  In 1966 Terry married his high school sweetheart Peggy. They moved to Deer River that year and remained in the area, raising their family.

