Terry Arthur Greenside 1946 - 2023

Terry Greenside was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota on February 21, 1946 to Leonard and Kay (Kathryn Horton) Greenside. He was raised on their family farm doing numerous chores and sometimes getting into mischief. He worked at several different jobs throughout his teen years.
Terry met his future wife Margaret (Peggy) Campbell at Cass Lake High School in 1961 where his mischief started to blossom into humor and great one- liners. He graduated from CLHS in 1964. In 1966 Terry married his high school sweetheart Peggy. They moved to Deer River that year and remained in the area, raising their family.
Terry worked as a Zoning and Solid Waste Officer for Itasca County and retired in 2003. He served on the Deer River School Board and the Deer Reer Township Board. Terry was a proud husband and father and his favorite role was as Grandpa. He loved working in his garage making knives or woodworking. He loved his annual fishing trip with the guys. Terry also loved taking his family on vacations, making as many memories as possible.
Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years Peggy, his son Adam (Stacey) Greenside, and his daughter Abby Greenside. The eleven grandchildren are: Alexis, Adam Jr., Cameron, Autumn, Aiden, Taylor, Bree, Jacob, Tucker, Mason and Matthew. The three great grandchildren: Narya, Renly and Rowan. His siblings: Sally (Mike) Jones, Charlie (Marilyn) Greenside, Peggy(Dean) Ellingson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Kay and brother Dennis.
Terry passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side on January 24, 2023.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, February 19th from 1-3 at the Morse Town Hall, Deer River for friends and family.
The family would like to thank the Cardiac Team from Essentia Health in Deer River, Grand Rapids and Duluth for the great care they have given Terry over the years and especially the past few months.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.